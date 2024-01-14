Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 213 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

