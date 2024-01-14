Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $103.14 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hess worth $103,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after buying an additional 264,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

