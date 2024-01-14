Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $105.21 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $105,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

