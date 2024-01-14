Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $83.84 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PPG Industries worth $83,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

