Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.30 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Dominion Energy worth $92,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.33 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.