Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $97.49 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Kroger worth $97,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kroger by 34.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 292,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

