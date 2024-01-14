Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 108,886 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $100,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,478 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

