Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $101,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $388.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

