Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.33

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.12. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,008,511 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.