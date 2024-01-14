Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 57,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $325.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day moving average is $255.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.54 and a twelve month high of $330.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

