Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 49.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

G stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

