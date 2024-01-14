Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $44,883,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.28 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

