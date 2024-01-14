Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 360,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

