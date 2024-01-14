Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

