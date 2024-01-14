Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

