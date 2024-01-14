Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.