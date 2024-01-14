Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

GM stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

