Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $134.69 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

