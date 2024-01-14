Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 13,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.77 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 350,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 943,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.