Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $94,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.40. 1,107,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,440. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.56 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

