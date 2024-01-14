Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,627 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

