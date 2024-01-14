Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,233,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 7,864,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Shares of TNEYF stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 347,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,018. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
