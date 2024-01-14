Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.89 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

