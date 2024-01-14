Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.62. 784,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

