Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

