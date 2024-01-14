Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,572,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 584,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

