TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of TC Energy worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $39.47 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

