TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

