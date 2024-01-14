TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,675,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after acquiring an additional 499,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TEGNA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after acquiring an additional 445,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

