Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,950 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 850,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TNYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,347. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNYA shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.