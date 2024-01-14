Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 3,455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,701,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tencent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,907. Tencent has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

