Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tesco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Tesco has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

