Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,500 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 38.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 22.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 25,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

