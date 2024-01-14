Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBVPY remained flat at $39.41 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Thai Beverage Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

