Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of Thales stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $123.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

