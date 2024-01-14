The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.03. 1,115,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

