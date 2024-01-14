The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $217.70. 11,285,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.