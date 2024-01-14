The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

