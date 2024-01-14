The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,218,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

