The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $4,208,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

