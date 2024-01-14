The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

