The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STER. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STER

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $180.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.