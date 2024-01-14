The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $2.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

RENT stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,391.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878 in the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

