The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GS stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.75. 2,223,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,591. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

