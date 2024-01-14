The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $29.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $52,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $52,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,296 shares of company stock worth $1,088,892. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.