The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

