The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59,716 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Home Depot worth $842,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.98. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

