The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $83,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,716.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

