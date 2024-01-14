The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

