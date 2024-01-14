The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

